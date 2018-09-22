Kyle Walker hurt by Pochettino jibes

news

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he was stung by criticism from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after he left the north London club.

Walker joined City in July 2017 and has since won the Premier League title and League Cup with Pep Guardiola's team, while Tottenham remain without a trophy under Pochettino.

Pochettino claimed in a book published last year that Walker wanted to leave Tottenham well before the move to City finally happened.

He also accused the England defender of forcing through the switch to the Etihad Stadium, saying it showed an "alarming lack of respect".

But Walker, 28, has refuted Pochettino's claims and hit back at his former manager for making details of their conversation public.

"I was hurt a lot by that," Walker said in an interview with the Daily Mail. "He said his door was always open and I thought it was a private meeting we had.

"So I kept quiet but then he went and wrote about it or his version of it.

"If he was going to do that he might as well have called a press conference and told everyone. He told me I wasn't in his plans. He told one side of the story, but it's a side of a story I don't agree with.

"He said he had a witness in there, but he didn't tell the correct story, no way. Up until now I have never said my part. I have stayed quiet and showed a level of respect to Tottenham and I always will.

"People don't know the ins and outs of everything and it is about time I told people what happened from my side."

Walker defended his decision to leave Spurs by pointing to the success he has enjoyed with City.

"I have had a few people calling me a snake and stuff," he added.

"It hurts because I gave everything to that club (Tottenham). And everything I am now I owe to that club.

"I have justified why I wanted to come to Manchester City because I have won trophies and improved."