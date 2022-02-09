Kurt Zouma's cats taken away as Vitality suspends sponsorship with West Ham

The video clip which was, filmed by Zouma’s brother Yoan and posted on social media, showed the West Ham defender dropping the Bengal and booting it across the floor.

The 27-year-old man is also seen slapping the animal and throwing a shoe at it, before chasing it around his house.

According to Reuters, the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) have now taken custody of the cat in a statement on Wednesday.

“The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the well-being of these cats.

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.” a spokesperson said.

West Ham have also confirmed the RSCPA's involvement to Investigate the incident also in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“West Ham United can confirm that the Club is supporting an RSPCA investigation into the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video circulated online this week,” said the club.

However, the London club's sponsor - Vitality have expressed their disappointment with the overall handling of the incident Vitality and said it will be suspending its sponsorship of the club with “immediate effect”.

“We are hugely disappointed by the judgement subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident.

“As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation.” Vitality said.

Already, an online petition to prosecute Zouma and have his animal re-homed had been signed by 165,000 people, while another West Ham sponsor, Experience Kissimmee, said it was considering its position with the club after Zouma was selected to play in Tuesday’s win over Watford.