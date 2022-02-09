Kurt Zouma's cats taken away as Vitality suspends sponsorship with West Ham

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma’s cats have been taken away from him by the RSPCA as Vitality suspends its sponsorship of the Premier League club over its handling of the incident.

Vitality suspend sponsorship of West Ham over Kurt Zouma's cat kicking scandal
Vitality suspend sponsorship of West Ham over Kurt Zouma's cat kicking scandal

Premier League club West Ham may have to source for another sponsorship of the club following viral footage released on Monday night that appeared to show defender - Kurt Zouma physically attacking his cat pet.

Recommended articles

The video clip which was, filmed by Zouma’s brother Yoan and posted on social media, showed the West Ham defender dropping the Bengal and booting it across the floor.

The 27-year-old man is also seen slapping the animal and throwing a shoe at it, before chasing it around his house.

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma
West Ham defender Kurt Zouma AFP

According to Reuters, the RSPCA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) have now taken custody of the cat in a statement on Wednesday.

“The two cats are now in RSPCA care. Our priority is and has always been the well-being of these cats.

“They’ve been taken for a check-up at vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.” a spokesperson said.

West Ham have also confirmed the RSCPA's involvement to Investigate the incident also in a statement issued on Wednesday.

“West Ham United can confirm that the Club is supporting an RSPCA investigation into the actions of Kurt Zouma in the video circulated online this week,” said the club.

However, the London club's sponsor - Vitality have expressed their disappointment with the overall handling of the incident Vitality and said it will be suspending its sponsorship of the club with “immediate effect”.

West Ham Flag
West Ham Flag Twitter

“We are hugely disappointed by the judgement subsequently shown by the club in response to this incident.

“As such, we are suspending our sponsorship of West Ham United with immediate effect. We will now be further engaging with the club to understand what actions they will be taking to address the situation.” Vitality said.

Experience Kissimmee
Experience Kissimmee Instagram

Already, an online petition to prosecute Zouma and have his animal re-homed had been signed by 165,000 people, while another West Ham sponsor, Experience Kissimmee, said it was considering its position with the club after Zouma was selected to play in Tuesday’s win over Watford.

Zouma and his brother Yoan had both issued apologies on Tuesday but the Essex Police and Zouma’s sportswear sponsor Adidas have said that they are also investigating the incident.

Topics:

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'What will Okoye tell the babes' - Nigerians mock goalkeeper for error against Tunisia

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

'We graduated from ESUT together'- Fans are not sure Silas Nwankwo is 18 after move to Sweden

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Mane, Aboubakar and Mendy scoop AFCON 2021 awards

Check out the AFCON ward winners

'Just like Messi' - Barcelona fans fall in love with Adama Traore after performance against Atletico Madrid

Adama Traore was impressive in his debut for Barcelona