Ghana ahead of the final were the overwhelming favourites, despite missing Abedi Pele Ayew who was suspended after receiving two yellow cards.

However, Ghana lost the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations final 11-10 on penalties against their West African neighbours Ivory Coast.

Rumours emerged after the defeat that there was a misunderstanding on who should captain the Black Stars for the clash against Ivory Coast following the suspension of Abedi Pele Ayew.

However the rumours have never been confirmed to be either true or not since then, but Tony Yeboah who was an integral member of the team has opened up on what happened ahead of the final against the Elephants.

“We realized we made a lot of mistakes, we were supposed to win the tournament totally because we were much better than the others,” the Frankfurt legend was speaking to GTV Sports plus.

“Unfortunately Abedi Pele missed the finals because he was suspended and that was a big miss because he was one of the key players and the captain of the team.

“Just petty things we couldn’t do right cost us that trophy but the team we had at that time was fantastic.

“There was also a little bit of misunderstanding in the team.

“Yes it is true (That the team was split), because you could see from some of the players. For example when we meet or when we sit together as a group you could see the Kumasi people sitting at a particular place and the Accra people also sitting at a particular place, we didn’t have problem against each other but as I was saying there was some misunderstanding. The team work wasn’t like it supposed to be so I think that cost us a lot.”

Yeboah, one of Ghana’s greatest ever strikers could not get a hand on a Cup of Nations title despite his amazing time with the National team.