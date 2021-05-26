RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kudela's racism ban upheld, Czech to miss Euro 2020

Kudela was given a 10-match ban for racially abusing Kamara

Czech defender Ondrej Kudela's appeal against a 10-match racism ban has been rejected and he will miss Euro 2020, UEFA announced on Wednesday.

The Slavia Prague centre-back was handed the suspension by European football's governing body for racially abusing Rangers player Glen Kamara in a Europa League match on March 18.

"The appeal lodged by Mr. Ondrej Kudela has been dismissed," read a short UEFA statement.

"(The disciplinary committee) had decided to suspend SK Slavia Praha player, Mr. Ondrej Kudela, for the next 10 UEFA club and representative team competition matches for which he would otherwise be eligible to play, for racist behaviour."

Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy had left a spot open for Kudela when he named his Euro 2020 squad on Tuesday, but will now have to name someone else.

The 34-year-old allegedly uttered a racist insult towards Kamara during a stormy last-16 tie, won by Slavia.

Finland's Kamara was also given a three-game ban for assaulting Kudela in the tunnel after the match.

The incident caused uproar in the Czech Republic.

The Czech president's office even said it had complained to UEFA over Kudela's ban, saying the ban was "only to fulfil the perverted expectations of a narrow group of activists" and signified "ridiculous bowing to silly trends".

