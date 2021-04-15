Kudela could face Scottish justice over racism claims

Kudela denies he racially abused Kamara after cupping his hand at the end of a Europa League last 16 game at Ibrox on March 18 and addressing the Finland midfielder.

Kamara, who insisted Kudela had racially abused him, was handed a three-match ban for attacking the Slavia player after the game which Slavia won 2-0 to give them a 3-1 victory on aggregate.

He has also been reported to prosecutors over the allegation he punched Kudela in the tunnel.

"A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal following enquiries into alleged racial abuse and a reported assault at the match between Rangers and Slavia Prague at Ibrox on Thursday, March 18 2021," a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

Kudela's ban has even aroused the ire of Czech President Milos Zeman, who complained on Thursday to UEFA over the punishment.

Vladimir Mynar, heading the office of Zeman, said in a letter to UEFA's disciplinary body Kudela's ban was disproportionately high compared to those for the Rangers players.

Rangers striker Kemar Roofe received a four-game ban for a high challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar which left him with a skull fracture.

"I want to point out the racism charges were not proven. Even a UEFA inspector questioned whether Ondrej Kudela uttered the racist remark," wrote Mynar, who is a Slavia fan.

"You have sentenced a decent man without a single proof... only to fulfil the pervert expectations of a narrow group of activists and of a club unable to win on the pitch.

"In your hands, the fight against racism has turned into... hypocrisy, positive discrimination and ridiculous bowing to silly trends."

Rangers said Wednesday Kamara's claims were "vindicated" by the Kudela verdict, but complained the bans handed to Kamara and Roofe were "severe".

Kudela, a 34-year-old Czech international, will likely miss Euro 2020 because of the ban.