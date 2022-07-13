Chelsea reach agreement for Kalidou Koulibaly

Chelsea's deal with Napoli for the 31-year-old center-back will total up to €40m fee (inclusive of add-ons) as per multiple reports.

Koulibaly is set to become Chelsea's first defensive recruitment since Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen's summer exit.

Thomas Tuchel was understood to be keen on the experienced Senegalese who has been deemed as a suitable defensive reinforcement for the Blues going into the new season.

Koulibaly will reportedly sign a long-term deal for €10m net salary per season and becomes the second summer signing under the Todd Boehly era after Chelsea reached an agreement for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea Transfer News

Chelsea have already completed a deal for Raheem Sterling from Manchester City with an announcement imminent in the coming days.

Imago

Sterling's signature is a statement move by the new Chelsea ownership to disrupt Liverpool and Manchester City's duopoly in English football next season.

However, Chelsea's latest attempt in bringing in defensive reinforcements has been welcomed by Blues fans on social media since the exit of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen with both leaving for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.