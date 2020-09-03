Asante Kotoko formed in August 1935 marked their 85th anniversary on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The Porcupine Warriors used to be a dominate force in both the Ghanaian topflight league and continental football in the late 1960s and the early 1970s during the playing days of Osei Kofi.

Osei in an interview recounted an incident that changes his mentality about Asante Kotoko and their fans.

“Anyone who will come to Kotoko, the advice is to come and serve rather than coming to make a fortune because if you serve well, you will get the wealth you desire,” Rev. Osei Kofi said on Accra based Angel FM

“I remember we lost about three successive games during my time with Kotoko and one supporter who was a huge admirer of me and Wilberforce Mfum approached us.

“He came to insult us as to why we will be there for other clubs to come and disgrace Kotoko. We intentionally told him that we are not the cause but we've gone to seek spiritual help and we've been told to perform a human sacrifice before the club can start winning games.

“The man went away and came back after three days with his son and asked us to use his son for the sacrifice so the club can start winning games again.”