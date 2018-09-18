Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller

Historic Goals Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller

On 17th September, 1961, the Porcupine Warriors defeated their bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak 6-5 to reach the final of the 1961 FA Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller play

Kotoko beat Hearts in 11-goal thriller

Exactly 57 years today, Kumasi Asante Kotoko cruised to a 6-5 win after edging out Hearts of Oak in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the Kumasi Sports Stadium.

It was a first class game, which was watched by a large spectators.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

Hearts of Oak opened the score line through Agyiri Fyn in the 6th minute, but Kwame Adarkwa equalized for the Porcupine Warriors.

Fast forward the game was 5-3 in favour of the Phobians, but Kumasi Asante Kotoko scored three quick goals to win the duel through goals from through Mfum, Adarkwa and Salisu to win the day for the hosts.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers   

This is the highest scoring game in Hearts of Oak-Kotoko clashes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 UEFA Champions League Here are the 6 Nigerian players that will...bullet

Football

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling Real Madrid want Manchester City forward to replace Ronaldo
Zhao Chongshan, 63, was a professional footballer during China's Cultural Revolution.
Football China's 'Maradona': the 'Soccer Nut' still going strong at 63
Kylian Mbappe
UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins record
Ministry for Sports rubbish reports of paying Black Starlets meagre amount
WAFU Zone B u-17 Championship Ministry for Sports rubbish reports of paying Black Starlets meagre amount