Wigan goes Kolo, names former Arsenal & Ivorian defender as new boss

Toure will join the club on a three-and-a-half-year contract that will see him manage the club until the summer of 2025.

"Wigan Athletic Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Kolo Touré as the Club’s new First Team Manager," the club said in a statement on their official website.

He joins the Latics from the Premier League, where he has been learning his trade as first team coach under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City.

The Latics believe that in the Ivorian legend, who replaces James Beattle, who has left with immediate effect, they have found the man to move the club forward.

"We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the Board are pleased that he believes in the vision of the Club and wants to be the man to take us forward," Malachy Brannigan said.

Kolo Toure career

The 40-year-old began his football journey at Ivorian club Asec Mimosas before going on to wear the colours of Arsenal, Manchester City and Celtic.

At those clubs, he played and learnt under some of the best managers in the game. Toure played under the guidance of Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, Robert Mancini at Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

He also had a stint with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic before they were reunited as coaches at the King Power Stadium.

Toure also won 120 caps for Ivory Coast, winning the African Cup of Nations in 2015.

Kolo Toure coaching crew at Wigan

Toure will be joined at the Latics by Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal, with both joining the backroom coaching staff at the Football Club that includes Rob Kelly, who will continue in his role as Assistant Manager.

