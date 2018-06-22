Pulse.ng logo
Kluivert leaves Ajax for Roma in 17-million-euro deal

Justin Kluivert, the son of former Barcelona and Newcastle striker Patrick, left Ajax for Roma for 17.25 million euros ($20mln) on Friday, the Serie A club announced.

  • Published:
Justin Kluivert, pictured February 2018, will join for Roma on a five-year contract play

Justin Kluivert, pictured February 2018, will join for Roma on a five-year contract

(ANP/AFP/File)
The Dutch international winger penned a five-year contract with the Italian giants that runs until 30 June 2023.

"I'm feeling great. I'm at an unbelievable club and I can't wait to start," said Kluivert who made 30 league appearances for Ajax last season, scoring 10 goals.

"I think Roma is a great club for me -- I think they can build me into a bigger, stronger player and I can do some nice things here."

