RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Klopp won't buy cover for Liverpool's African Nations stars

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: Oli SCARFF
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: Oli SCARFF

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out a move into the transfer market to cover for the Liverpool stars set to take part in the African Nations Cup.

Recommended articles

Liverpool are set to lose the services of Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, Senegal winger Sadio Mane and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita when the tournament gets under way in Cameroon.

In a major blow to Liverpool's hopes of winning the Premier League title, Klopp could be without that trio from January 9 to February 6.

But the Reds boss, whose second-placed side host Newcastle on Thursday, has no plans to make stand-in signings when the transfer window opens on January 1.

"We knew three would be qualified and be there and we knew that at least two of them will go pretty far in the tournament," Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

"Can you be prepared for something like that, properly, perfectly? Like a one-for-one replacement for Sadio, a replacement for Mo, one replacement for Naby?

"That's tricky in each situation but I am happy with the squad and we have options to play and still to play football.

"We are quite confident we will find solutions."

Klopp accepts Liverpool may not be at their best without Salah, who has been in sublime form this season, and Mane, who is back to his best after a dip last term.

But he believes they will find a way to win games to keep them in a gripping title race with leaders Manchester City and European champions Chelsea.

"Whoever will play in the period when the three boys are not here, will have a plan, and gives us a chance to win a football game," Klopp said.

"Can we play exactly the same kind of football? Probably not - but who cares? Then we play the football we are able to play then.

"You cannot always have the perfect solution. In this case we are far away from being the perfect solution without these players but we knew it and we now we have to deal with it."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Klopp won't buy cover for Liverpool's African Nations stars

Klopp won't buy cover for Liverpool's African Nations stars

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Haaland brace sinks Fuerth as Dortmund trim Bayern's league lead

Haaland brace sinks Fuerth as Dortmund trim Bayern's league lead

Haaland brace sinks Fuerth as Dortmund trim Bayern's league lead

Haaland brace sinks Fuerth as Dortmund trim Bayern's league lead

Tip: Chelsea vs Everton

Tip: Chelsea vs Everton

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

London to host Italy-Argentina champions clash

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Watford's Burnley clash postponed due to Covid outbreak

Can you name the players who started for the Champions League winners in the final, in the last 20 years?

Can you name the players who started for the Champions League winners in the final, in the last 20 years?

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

No regrets for Tuchel over Gallagher loan

Trending

5 greatest Nigerian under-17 players of all-time

Victor Oshimen

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

No amount of money will make me sell my father’s iconic cap – Robert Mensah’s son

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG will play Manchester United in the standout tie in the last 16 of the Champions League Creator: Richard JUILLIART

Premier League: Iheanacho has another battle on his hands - 5 things we learnt from Matchweek 16

Kelechi Iheanacho will have to fight for his place in the Leicester City starting line-up again after an impressive showing from Zambia's Patson Daka against Newcastle United