Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes the League Cup semi-finals should be played over one leg in future to reduce fixture congestion.

Recommended articles

Klopp's side host Arsenal in the semi-final first leg on Thursday after the match was delayed for a week due to a coronavirus outbreak in the Liverpool camp.

Chelsea have already booked their place in the February 27 final at Wembley after dispatching Tottenham 3-0 on aggregate before Liverpool have even started their semi-final.

Liverpool eventually said their Covid tests were false positives, but Klopp is convinced Football League chiefs should get rid of the two-legged encounter.

The semi-finals are held immediately after the hectic Christmas programme and Klopp knows one less match would provide valuable time to rest and recover.

"Covid is around and with the amount of fixtures we have it is really tricky to fit them all in so a second semi-final is actually only good for one thing - it's for the EFL probably from a financial point of view," Klopp said.

"But we should or could find a solution in the future, not for this year obviously because we didn't ask for it, no, just in general.

"I think all top-class people in football, especially the coaches, agree that we have to reduce the amount of games, in the long-term definitely.

"But a lot of people around try to do it the other way and that will not lead in the right direction definitely. It will not be the right outcome.

"So at one point we have to talk about these things but not for this game: we have two semi-finals and we are happy and hopeful that we can play both and that's what we want to do."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Recommended articles

Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Sanchez strikes late to sink Juve and win Super Cup

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Klopp wants one-game League Cup semis in future

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Bowen at the double as West Ham return to top four

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chelsea 'play with fire' to reach League Cup final

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Chaos, controversy at Cup of Nations as Mali, Gambia and Ivory Coast all win

Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Real Madrid down Barcelona to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Super Eagles