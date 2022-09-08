Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel

Hours after Chelsea's leadership relieved Thomas Tuchel of his duties at Stamford Bridge, Klopp's side replicated Chelsea's start to the Champions League - a defeat, with the German asked if he was worried about suffering a similar fate Tuchel had suffered.

The defeat in Naples that saw the hosts go 4-0 up before Luis Diaz scored a consolation for the Reds.

It marked a continuation of disappointing results this season which have seen them lose to Manchester United, and draw with Fulham, Crystal Palace and Everton in the Premier League.

Liverpool owners are not like Chelsea's

Klopp despite picking up just two victories from seven games across all competitions this season, however, has taken a swipe at Chelsea, stating that Liverpool's owners - Fenway Sports Group - do not act like Chelsea's American proprietor Todd Boehly.

"Not really, but who knows?" Klopp said, reacting to a question about his future at Anfield. "The difference is we have different kinds of owners. Ours are more calm and expect me to sort it and not think that someone else will.

"That's how they see it. The day they change their thoughts they might tell me."

Klopp reveals Liverpool's problem

The Liverpool manager also expressed his opinion that his team's difficulties this year are not related to the high defensive line they have continued to employ.

AFP

Instead, according to Klopp, the true problems are up front with an attack and midfield that don't exert enough pressure on the opposition when they lose possession of the ball.

"[The high line] is a risk when there's no pressure on the ball but that's usually not the case," Klopp added. "We need it to be compact. The problem was we never got close to putting them under pressure.

"You don't think a lot after games, you react more but I said we need to reinvent ourselves because the basic things aren't there. It's a tough time for us, there is no doubt about that. If you're not playing exceptionally well you can still defend on a top level.