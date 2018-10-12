Klopp desperate to end Liverpool trophy drought

news

Jurgen Klopp says he does not want to be remembered as the "fun" Liverpool manager who failed to win silverware as expectations rise that the club can break their long trophy drought.

The German manager celebrated his three-year anniversary at Anfield this week but has not tasted success despite taking the club to three finals.

He has lost his past six finals since winning his first with Borussia Dortmund in 2012.

At his presentation as Reds boss in October 2015 he pledged to win a "title" within four years. But after three trophy near-misses, the last in May's Champions League final against Real Madrid, he admits he does not know when that claim will come to fruition.

Liverpool's last major trophy was the League Cup in 2012 but they have not been English champions since 1990.

"I have said it a few times: I have no idea when we will win something but I'm sure this club will win something," he said in an interview with Premier League Productions.

"I don't know when so let's have the best times of our lives until then."

Klopp added: "Nobody wants to look back in 10 or 20 years and say 'So the best time we had without winning anything was when Klopp was here. It was so funny and all that stuff."

Liverpool have been touted as Manchester City's closest challengers for the Premier League this season and are currently level with Pep Guardiola's side and Chelsea on 18 points after eight matches, having yet to be defeated in the league.

"If you think about it, we are maybe in the best moment for ages but a few other clubs are the same and they made the same steps so that makes it really hard," Klopp said.

"It looks like we are really on a good way and the only thing I can guarantee is that we constantly develop."

But he warned fans that he is not a miracle-worker.

"As I said in my first press conference here, if anybody thinks that I can perform wonders then it could become really difficult in the future, because I can't."