'i can't wait' - Nigerian defender Ehizibue says after move to Serie A

Ehizibue joins from German club FC Cologne and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026.

The 27-year-old also has an option to extend his stay at the club for a further sporting season, according to the club.

Ehizibue can't wait to get started

Following his contract signing, the versatile player spoke to the Udinese media and can't wait to get started.

"Hello Udinese, I'm really happy to be here. I can't wait to meet you all," he stated.

Ehizibue's career brief

Ehizibue was born in Germany on May 25 1995 and moved to the Netherlands at the tender age of two.

He began his football career at Dutch side PEC Zwolle where he rose up the ranks before making his senior debut in the 2014/2015 season.