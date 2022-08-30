Italian club Udinese Calcio has reinforced its defensive department with the addition of Nigerian defender Kingsley Ehizibue.
'i can't wait' - Nigerian defender Ehizibue says after move to Serie A
The defender has switched from the Bundesliga to the Italian Serie A after just three years at Cologne.
Ehizibue joins from German club FC Cologne and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2026.
The 27-year-old also has an option to extend his stay at the club for a further sporting season, according to the club.
Ehizibue can't wait to get started
Following his contract signing, the versatile player spoke to the Udinese media and can't wait to get started.
"Hello Udinese, I'm really happy to be here. I can't wait to meet you all," he stated.
Ehizibue's career brief
Ehizibue was born in Germany on May 25 1995 and moved to the Netherlands at the tender age of two.
He began his football career at Dutch side PEC Zwolle where he rose up the ranks before making his senior debut in the 2014/2015 season.
Ehizibue went on to play a total of 135 matches for the club before he moved to Koln in the Bundesliga in the summer of 2019.