Nigeria's Kingsley Eduwo helps Esperance bag biggest win in Matchday 1 of CAF Champions League

The CAF Champions League Matchday 1 fixtures was one short of eight with defending champions Al Ahly away for the Club World Cup thus, their fixture against Al Merrikh has been postponed till Saturday, March 5.

Kingsley Eduwo shines for Esperance

Four-time winners Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia recorded the biggest win of the day as they walloped competition debutants Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana by a 4-0 scoreline at the Rades Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

AFP

Nigeria's Kingsley Eduwo was on target for the Tunisian champions, rounding off the scoring in the 86th minute after Ben Romdhane's first-half hat-trick.

The win puts the 2019 African champions top of Group C following Etoile du Sahel and CR Belouizdad's barren draw earlier on Friday.

ES Setif defeats Horoya AC away in Guinea

Algeria's ES Setif picked up the only away win on Matchday 1 as they saw off Horoya Athletic Club by a lone goal at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Guinea on Saturday.

Setif's quest was aided by a red card to Horoya's 18-year-old striker Yakhouba Barry in the 68th minute just after Ahmed Kendouci had put the Algerians ahead in the 47th minute.

AmaZulu lose to Raja Casablanca

In Group B's other match Raja Casablanca edged South Africa's AmaZulu courtesy of a Mohsine Moutaouali effort in the 67th minute to finish the game at 1-0.

AFP

The Moroccan side have appointed Belgian manager Marc Wilmots to take them a step higher after winning the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Zamalek snatch draw at the death against Petro de Luanda

Egyptian side Zamalek played an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Angola's Petro de Luanda at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

The Angolan side raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Gleison Moreira's (22') and Victor Pedro Nanque's (36') efforts. Youssef Obama halved the deficit for Zamalek in the 57th minute before Mahmoud Hamdy scored a late equaliser in the fifth and final minute of the second half added time.