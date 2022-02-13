Nigeria's Kingsley Eduwo helps Esperance bag biggest win in Matchday 1 of CAF Champions League

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Esperance, ES Setif, and Raja Casablanca all won on the opening day of the 2021/22 CAF Champions League

KIngsley Eduwo and Esperance de Tunis got off to a flying start in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League (IMAGO/Zuma Wire)
KIngsley Eduwo and Esperance de Tunis got off to a flying start in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League (IMAGO/Zuma Wire)

Africa's most prestigious club competition, the Confederation of African Football Champions League (CAF CL) returned for the 58th edition on Friday as the 2021/22 season got underway with seven Matchday 1 fixtures.

Recommended articles

The CAF Champions League Matchday 1 fixtures was one short of eight with defending champions Al Ahly away for the Club World Cup thus, their fixture against Al Merrikh has been postponed till Saturday, March 5.

Four-time winners Esperance de Tunis of Tunisia recorded the biggest win of the day as they walloped competition debutants Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana by a 4-0 scoreline at the Rades Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Tunisian club Esperance won back-to-back CAF Champions League titles in 2018 and 2019.
Tunisian club Esperance won back-to-back CAF Champions League titles in 2018 and 2019. AFP

Nigeria's Kingsley Eduwo was on target for the Tunisian champions, rounding off the scoring in the 86th minute after Ben Romdhane's first-half hat-trick.

The win puts the 2019 African champions top of Group C following Etoile du Sahel and CR Belouizdad's barren draw earlier on Friday.

Algeria's ES Setif picked up the only away win on Matchday 1 as they saw off Horoya Athletic Club by a lone goal at the General Lansana Conte Stadium in Guinea on Saturday.

Setif's quest was aided by a red card to Horoya's 18-year-old striker Yakhouba Barry in the 68th minute just after Ahmed Kendouci had put the Algerians ahead in the 47th minute.

In Group B's other match Raja Casablanca edged South Africa's AmaZulu courtesy of a Mohsine Moutaouali effort in the 67th minute to finish the game at 1-0.

Moroccan club Raja Casablanca squeezed into the CAF Confederation Cup final after winning a penalty shootout against Egyptian visitors Pyramids.
Moroccan club Raja Casablanca squeezed into the CAF Confederation Cup final after winning a penalty shootout against Egyptian visitors Pyramids. AFP

The Moroccan side have appointed Belgian manager Marc Wilmots to take them a step higher after winning the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Egyptian side Zamalek played an entertaining 2-2 draw at home to Angola's Petro de Luanda at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

The Angolan side raced into a 2-0 lead in the first half through Gleison Moreira's (22') and Victor Pedro Nanque's (36') efforts. Youssef Obama halved the deficit for Zamalek in the 57th minute before Mahmoud Hamdy scored a late equaliser in the fifth and final minute of the second half added time.

The CAF Champions League returns on Friday, February 18 for a full retinue of Matchday 2 fixtures.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Trending

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Gabaski had a better tournament than Edouard Mendy

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Mendy was the best goalkeeper at the AFCON

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Abdou Diallo (IMAGO/Sebastian Frej)

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers