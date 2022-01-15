De Bruyne never forgets - 5 things we learnt from Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Pep Guardiola's side have now won twelve matches on the trot in the league while Chelsea have picked only 13 points from the last 24 in the league.

Kevin de Bruyne's goal won it for Manchester City but there was an encouraging performance form Kepa Arrizabalaga. Here are 5 things we learnt from the match

Caught between two worlds

Chelsea deployed a high defensive line with a five-man defensive unit that had the potential to morph into a counter-attacking 3-4-3.

AFP

However, the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell meant Thomas Tuchel's side lost any attacking impetus on the break as they were stuck with the more defensive-minded pair of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Thus, Chelsea did not have the required personnel to carry out a bold tactical move that might have worked otherwise.

De Bruyne remains Chelsea nemesis

Kevin De Bruyne is not only the one who got away but also the one who comes back to haunt you time and again.

Once again, the Belgian was the difference-maker for City against his former club. He has now scored five times against the Blues, the most against any opposing club in his City career.

For Chelsea fans, losing to City would not be as painful as seeing the Belgian being the one to twist in the knife again.

Kepa is redeeming himself

The much-maligned Chelsea goalkeeper has steadily improved himself away from the limelight this season.

While it might have come in cup games and less-fancied league matches, the Spaniard has made impressive saves this season that is of the level of the investment the Blues put into him.

POOL

The absence of Edouard Mendy due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) means the 27-year-old gets enough chances to redeem himself in the eyes of the Stamford Bridge faithful.

While Kepa might not dethrone Mendy from his starting role, it is to Chelsea's advantage that they have got a world-class deputy for the cup games. Two Cup finals in nine months is a fair return for that.

Sterling ran Alonso rugged

England international Raheem Sterling was involved in a running battle with Chelsea left-back and got the better of him most of the time.

An early yellow card for the Spanish defender handicapped him but Sterling just had enough in the tank to win their duels time and time again.

AFP

Malang Sarr had to double up on the City No. 7 as the French defender stemmed the tide of the Citizens attacking from the left side.

Ziyech not fit for Chelsea

The Moroccan has been linked with moves away from Chelsea almost since his first transfer window at the club and the reason was evident against City.

Nothing stuck to the former Ajax midfielder as he misplaced passes and came up short on the occasions he was not passive. He simply is not Chelsea quality.