Manchester City picked up an impressive 1-0 victory against Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium to stretch their lead at the top of the English Premier League table to 13 points.
De Bruyne never forgets - 5 things we learnt from Manchester City vs. Chelsea
De Bruyne, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Raheem Sterling make up lessons learnt from Chelsea's loss to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's side have now won twelve matches on the trot in the league while Chelsea have picked only 13 points from the last 24 in the league.
Kevin de Bruyne's goal won it for Manchester City but there was an encouraging performance form Kepa Arrizabalaga. Here are 5 things we learnt from the match
Caught between two worlds
Chelsea deployed a high defensive line with a five-man defensive unit that had the potential to morph into a counter-attacking 3-4-3.
However, the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell meant Thomas Tuchel's side lost any attacking impetus on the break as they were stuck with the more defensive-minded pair of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.
Thus, Chelsea did not have the required personnel to carry out a bold tactical move that might have worked otherwise.
De Bruyne remains Chelsea nemesis
Kevin De Bruyne is not only the one who got away but also the one who comes back to haunt you time and again.
Once again, the Belgian was the difference-maker for City against his former club. He has now scored five times against the Blues, the most against any opposing club in his City career.
For Chelsea fans, losing to City would not be as painful as seeing the Belgian being the one to twist in the knife again.
Kepa is redeeming himself
The much-maligned Chelsea goalkeeper has steadily improved himself away from the limelight this season.
While it might have come in cup games and less-fancied league matches, the Spaniard has made impressive saves this season that is of the level of the investment the Blues put into him.
The absence of Edouard Mendy due to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) means the 27-year-old gets enough chances to redeem himself in the eyes of the Stamford Bridge faithful.
While Kepa might not dethrone Mendy from his starting role, it is to Chelsea's advantage that they have got a world-class deputy for the cup games. Two Cup finals in nine months is a fair return for that.
Sterling ran Alonso rugged
England international Raheem Sterling was involved in a running battle with Chelsea left-back and got the better of him most of the time.
An early yellow card for the Spanish defender handicapped him but Sterling just had enough in the tank to win their duels time and time again.
Malang Sarr had to double up on the City No. 7 as the French defender stemmed the tide of the Citizens attacking from the left side.
Ziyech not fit for Chelsea
The Moroccan has been linked with moves away from Chelsea almost since his first transfer window at the club and the reason was evident against City.
Nothing stuck to the former Ajax midfielder as he misplaced passes and came up short on the occasions he was not passive. He simply is not Chelsea quality.
Either it is the Chelsea system not suited to him or it is a case of a square peg in a round hole, the 28-year-old would be best served to continue moves to AC Milan or other clubs linked to him.