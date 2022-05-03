'We want to win this one'- Kevin de Bruyne confident ahead of Champions League Semifinal

Niyi Iyanda
Manchester City and Belgium star Kevin de Bruyne has revealed his side's intentions ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Man City's Kevin De Bruyne has made his Champions League intentions very clear

“I think it would change the perspective from outside, as a player you want to win trophies, and we want to win this one. The fact we’ve been fighting for numerous years and getting to the latter stages means we’ve been doing really well. We have not won it, but winning it would change that little narrative." De Bruyne said.

Kai Havertz runs away in celebration after scoring Chelsea's winner in the Champions League final
Kai Havertz runs away in celebration after scoring Chelsea's winner in the Champions League final AFP

Since his move from Wolfsburg in 2015, De Bruyne has consistently ranked as one of the top creators in Europe. He believes that even though he is yet to win the Champions League with Manchester City, he can look back on his time in Manchester fondly.

“I don’t think it changes the perspective of how I look at myself as a player. I’ve known what I’ve done good and bad in my career and I’m pretty happy with what I’ve done. I want to win every trophy that I can get but that’s a hard task. I would obviously love to win the Champions League.” De Bruyne said.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the fastest ever semi-final goal in the UEFA Champions League
Kevin De Bruyne scored the fastest ever semi-final goal in the UEFA Champions League Imago

Manchester City travels to the home of recently crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid on Wednesday night with a slender lead from the first leg.

Pep Guardiola and his men will be looking to make it their second Champions League final in as many years.

Niyi Iyanda

