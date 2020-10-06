German-born defender Kevin Akpoguma on Monday, October 5, 2020, visited Super Eagles camp in Austria after he had been granted permission to commit his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Born in Germany to a German mother and a Nigerian father, Akpoguma has represented Germany at youth level and was the captain of the German U20 side at the 2015 FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

Having expressed his desire to commit his international future to Nigeria, the 25-year-old has just received permission from FIFA to make the switch from Germany as confirmed by Amaju Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

To further familiarise himself with the Nigerian setup, the Hoffenheim defender made the trip to Austria to visit the Super Eagles camp.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a long time. I am now at an age where I have already gained experience at European level with TSG and feel ready to play for my homeland,” Akpoguma told Hoffenheim’s official website last week.

“It makes me incredibly proud and I am positively excited. I’m really looking forward to getting to know the team.”

The defender started his professional career at Karlsruher SC and has played for the likes of Fortuna Dusseldorf and Hannover 96 all in Germany.