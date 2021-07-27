Kessie: Liverpool, Man United & clubs that should be considering AC Milan midfielder [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

The Ivorian may not have the Swede’s appeal or natural ability, but his consistency enabled the Milan giants to end the season in one of the Champions League spots. That feat was particularly commendable given the Rossoneri’s absence from Europe’s premier club competition since exiting at the first knockout round in 2014.

While there’s the obvious caveat of 11 being penalties, Kessie netted 13 Serie A goals for Stefano Pioli’s team and provided four assists. For context, only Zlatan scored more.

His formidable partnership with Ismael Bennacer in the side’s midfield was lost at times last season due to the Algeria star’s mid-season injury and setbacks preceding a late-season recovery.

Pulse Nigeria

In spite of the team’s general drop off in the New Year, the West African remained one of Pioli’s leading players even though his own form suffered at times amid the club’s 2021 decline.

Regardless, Kessie was sixth for shot-creating actions in the Milan side, was one of the team’s top pressers, averaged more blocks per game than all but four teammates and sat eighth for tackles plus interceptions per 90. Furthermore, the 24-year-old made the highest volume of recoveries for the European giants last term, demonstrative of his value to the Champions League returnees.

However, Kessie has one year left on his contract and is reportedly holding out for significantly better terms. Given that he’s likelier to be available for a cut-price fee this summer, which clubs should be considering the all-action Milan star?

LIVERPOOL

Jurgen Klopp’s side are the obvious choice, owing to the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum and the injury proneness of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Kessie seems a like-for-like replacement for the departed Dutch star who left for Paris Saint-Germain on a free in the summer.

While his raw numbers may reduce at Liverpool due to being off penalty-taking duty, the presence of goalscoring attackers and the Reds’ creativity mostly coming from the full-backs, Klopp may still welcome other characteristics in the player’s game.

MANCHESTER UNITED

While United supporters will probably fancy Rennes sensation Eduardo Camavinga over the West African, there’s a logic in opting for more experience in Kessie.

Admittedly, the teenager has a seemingly higher ceiling than the Milan star, but the Ivorian solves issues in the United midfield currently and can still play at Old Trafford for several years.

Paul Pogba’s unclear future may eventually lead to his departure this summer, so opting for Kessie could be beneficial to the Premier League giants.

CHELSEA

While Thomas Tuchel has the trio of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, as well as loan returnees like Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley, it hasn’t stopped mild links to Kessie.

Indeed, the West African’s adeptness in interpreting several midfield roles means he could be useful if the German tactician sticks to the 3-4-3 formation utilised last term or switches to a four-man defence with several midfield variations.

The former Atalanta man can play alongside a partner in the team’s engine room or thrive in a three-man midfield, so fitting in at Stamford Bridge shouldn’t be challenging…in theory, at least.

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Despite their reported interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, PSG could opt for Kessie if the 2018 World Cup winner can’t be acquired this summer.

He has one year on his contract — similar as the Frenchman, in fairness — but isn’t going to command the same wages as the former Juventus star.

The Ivory Coast superstar is also four years younger than Pogba (28) and may be viewed as a long-term solution to Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield needs.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

Follow him on Twitter @theReal_SeyE

-----