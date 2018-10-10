Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kenya top group in Cup of Nations qualifying after 0-0 draw with Ethiopia

Football Kenya top group in Cup of Nations qualifying after 0-0 draw with Ethiopia

Kenya moved to the top of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Ethiopia in Bahir Dir on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenya's striker Michael Olunga, pictured September 2018, had the best chance to put Kenya ahead in the 19th minute when he latched on to an Erick Johanna pass play

Kenya's striker Michael Olunga, pictured September 2018, had the best chance to put Kenya ahead in the 19th minute when he latched on to an Erick Johanna pass

(AFP/File)

Kenya moved to the top of the Africa Cup of Nations Group F despite being held to a 0-0 draw by Ethiopia in Bahir Dir on Wednesday.

With early pacesetters Ghana out of action after opponents Sierra Leone remained suspended by FIFA over government interference, it was left to both teams to seize the opportunity to consolidate their positions.

Japan-based striker Michael Olunga had the best chance to put Kenya ahead in the 19th minute when he latched on to an Erick Johanna pass but his left-footed shot was cleared from the line with the Ethiopian keeper Samson Assefa well beaten.

Getaneh Kebede squandered an open opportunity for the home side on the half hour, but the Ethiopian attacker saw his long-range effort hit the post.

Kenya substitutes Paul Were and Eric Ouma brought some fresh legs, and their combination up front twice came close to breaking the deadlock.

Ethiopian dangerman Shimelis Kebede was also left ruing a golden chance when he hit the post in the 68th minute.

The result Kenya moved top on four points, with a superior goal difference over Ethiopia, who occupy second spot.

Both teams meet again in the return match in Nairobi on Sunday.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
3 2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for...bullet

Football

A folder containing evidence sits on a table at the start of the 2009 trial linked to 'Calciopoli'
Football Match fixing, the curse of planet football
Zambian goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene (L, pictured January 2015) had a howler that almost cost Zambia a qualifier against Guinea-Bissau
Football Zambia survive Mweene howler to defeat Guinea-Bissau
Russian footballer Alexander Kokorin in action for Zenit Saint Petersburg against Slavia Prague.
Football Russian police detain footballers facing 'lifetime ban' over assault on officials
A Rome bus drives past an advertising poster for an underwear brand, showing a picture of Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo
Football Ronaldo insists sex was "completely consensual"
X
Advertisement