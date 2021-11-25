RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Nick Mwendwa was suspended as Kenya's football boss earlier this month

Nick Mwendwa was suspended as Kenya's football boss earlier this month Creator: Simon MAINA
Nick Mwendwa was suspended as Kenya's football boss earlier this month Creator: Simon MAINA

A Kenyan court on Thursday dropped corruption charges against the suspended head of the national football body and declared the case closed after the state failed to provide any evidence against him.

Recommended articles

Nick Mwendwa was arrested on November 12, a day after Sports Minister Amina Mohamed set up a caretaker committee to run the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after an investigation uncovered alleged financial irregularities during his tenure.

But Nairobi magistrate Wandia Nyamu dismissed the case after prosecutors, who had applied for seven days to enable them to conduct investigations, sought to close the file against the 42-year-old.

"I therefore order this matter closed," Nyamu said, also ordering that Mwendwa be refunded his four-million -shilling ($35,500) bail payment.

The prosecution however said it planned to continue with investigations into the finances of the FKF after Mohamed accused the body of failing to account for funds received from the government and other sponsors.

The FKF caretaker committee met with Kenya's top-tier clubs on Wednesday and announced the resumption of the domestic league on December 4 after being postponed for two weeks because of the federation's suspension.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian Journalist OJB demands apology from Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp for 'insulting' AFCON, Africans

Nigerian Journalist OJB demands apology from Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp for 'insulting' AFCON, Africans

Klopp explains his 'little AFCON tournament' comments

Klopp explains his 'little AFCON tournament' comments

Betting Preview: 5 sweet predictions from Thursday’s Europa/Conference League

Betting Preview: 5 sweet predictions from Thursday’s Europa/Conference League

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts Burna Boy a pair of Zoom Freak 3 shoes [Photo]

Giannis Antetokounmpo gifts Burna Boy a pair of Zoom Freak 3 shoes [Photo]

Appointing interim Man Utd manager would cause confusion - Schmeichel

Appointing interim Man Utd manager would cause confusion - Schmeichel

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?

How should Nigeria replace Victor Osimhen at AFCON?

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

5 players who could benefit from Gernot Rohr's sacking

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr

Eric Abidal begs wife and God for forgiveness

Abidal