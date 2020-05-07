Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo is eyeing the record appearance for Nigeria’s national team held by former captains Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama.

Omeruo who made his Super Eagles debut in January 2013 now has 52 caps and hopes to make it to 1010 appearances like Yobo and Enyeama.

“It’s really a great achievement for a player to make 100 appearances for Nigeria because there are great talents in Nigeria,” Omeruo told Brila FM.

“I think it’s also difficult to play that amount of games for the national team, because we have different coaches coming in, changing the team and inviting other players.

“I would have made about 80 appearances if I played all the qualifiers and also considering the games that I was on the bench, but it’s about the manager and if the player is lucky with the injury.

“It will be a great achievement for me to reach that number, but like I said it’s not in the players’ hands."

Kenneth Omeruo has played in five major tournaments for Super Eagles

The 27-year-old who now plays in Spain with Leganes was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in South Africa.

He also played at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Under current manager Gernot Rohr, Omeruo has oftentimes not been a starter but he still managed some games at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and AFCON 2019.