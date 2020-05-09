Nigerian professional footballers Kenneth Omeruo and Desire Oparanozie partook in the Nike Living Room Cup and smashed the record in the challenge set by Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy.

For the Week 5 edition of the Nike Living Room Cup, Mcilory did Plank Get Ups, which are push-ups done with your palms and elbows.

For his challenge, the golfer did 23 reps in 44 seconds which have been bested by Super Eagles defender Omeruo and Super Falcons forward Oparanozie.

Omeruo who plays his football in Spain with Leganes did 42 Plank Get-Ups in 45 seconds while Oparanozie did 34 in 45 seconds.

This is not the first time both footballers are partaking in the Nike Living Room Cup.

Fulfilling the athlete’s natural desire for competition, Nike’s Living Room Cup is a variety of mini-workout challenges measured against the personal bests of Nike pro athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As lockdown continues in most parts of the world, the challenge also encourages people to exercise at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Nike has some of its popular sports stars lined up to take the challenge every week.

Challenge for Week One was set by five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo while Paralympic Italian fencer Bebe Vio did Week 2.

German footballer Leroy Sane was next for Week 3 while British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith set the challenge for Week 4.