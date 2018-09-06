Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kelechi Nwakali profile on Super Eagles midfielder vs Seychelles

Kelechi Nwakali 5 things to know about Super Eagles midfielder

Here are the things to know about one of Nigeria’s highly rated midfield prospects.

  • Published:
play Kelechi Iheanacho now plays for Porto B (FC Porto)

Kelechi Nwakali is no stranger to the Nigeria football scene, here are five things to know about him following his inclusion in the 24-man list released by Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr for Nigeria’s upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Seychelles.

Here are 5 things to know about Kelechi Nwakali

play Kelechi Nwakali is part of the Super Eagles squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifier and Saudi Arabia friendly (NFF)

1.   Kelechi Nwakali is 20-years-old

Kelechi Nwakali was born in Owerri, Nigeria on June 5, 1998, which makes him 20-years-old.

2. Kelechi and Nigeria

Kelechi Nwakali began his professional career with the Nigeria U-17 national team Golden Eaglets.

He captained a team led by Emmanuel Amuneke to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup which is Nigeria’s fifth at that level.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Kelechi could not propel the Flying Eagles to the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup as they crashed out in the AFCON qualification series.

Kelechi Nwakali play Kelechi Nwakali is touted as the replacement for Mikel Obi in the Super Eagles (Twitter/@ModzeroMedia)

He made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 3-2 loss to Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid in June 2017 and was one of the goalscorers.

3.   Kelechi Nwakali club career

Kelechi Nwakali started his development as a professional player with Diamond Football Academy.

Following his outstanding campaign at with the Golden Eaglets at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup, Kelechi moved to Premier League giants Arsenal in 2016 after interest from several European top sides.

Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht play Kelelchi Nwakali is on the book s of Arsenal (Arsenal)

 

According to several reports, negotiations with former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger convinced Kelechi that his future lies at the Emirate stadium.

He was initial loaned out to Netherlands second division side MVV Maastricht where he impressed

Following a decent season, he was again churned out to the Netherlands this time to the first division with VVV-Venlo but was unable to replicate his performances.

Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht play Kelechi Nwakali enjoyed good spells at MVV Maastricht (complete sports)

He was loaned out to MVV Maastricht for the rest of the 2017/18 season.

Several sides showed interest in Kelechi during the 2018 summer transfer window but he finally signed for Portugal Primera Division second side Porto B.

4. Kelechi’s style of play

Kelechi Nwakali is a midfielder who can play in attacking or central positions depending on instruction just like of former Arsenal great Patrick Vieira.

He is touted as a deep-lying playmaker who has been the missing link since the days of former captain Jay-Jay Okocha.

Kelechi Nwakali play Kelechi Nwakali played for the Super Eagles against Atletico Madrid (Modzero Media)

Still, in his developing phase as a footballer, Kelechi has drawn a comparison to current Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi.

He able to read the game from deep positions and coordinate and begin the transition from defence to attack are in his skill set.

play Kelechi Iheancaho will continue his development at Porto

 

There are still improvements to be done to make him a more rounded footballer but has shown the potential that he can live up to the hype.

5.  Kelechi’s  personal life and awards

Kelechi Nwakali is still 20-year-old, he is yet to be married and has no kid, however, his elder brother Chidebere Nwakali is a professional footballer who went through the age grade system for Nigeria.

Kelechi Nwakali play

Kelechi Nwakali set to join Arsenal

(Getty Images)

 

He won the 2015 FIFA U-17 FIFA World Cup with the Golden Eaglets and was also awarded the best player of the tournament, he is yet to win an award with his club side.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Salisu Yusuf Super Eagles coach gets one-year ban for collecting bribebullet
2 New Jersey Alert Chelsea unveil 3rd strip with NikeConnect technologybullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus star relaxes with girlfriend Rodriguez on...bullet

Related Articles

Jamilu Collins 5 things to know about defender that replaced Elderson Echiejile
Kelechi Nwakali Super Eagles midfielder joins Porto on loan
Semi Ajayi 5 things to know about new Super Eagles defender
Nigeria 2 vs Atletico Madrid 3 Kelechi Nwakali praised on social media as the 'heir' to Mikel Obi
GOtvMaxCup Super Eagles beaten 3-2 by Atletico Madrid
Samuel Kalu 5 things to know about forward that replaced Victor Moses
Kelechi Nwakali Arsenal youngster returns to Dutch side MVV Maastricht
Chidiebere Nwakali Manchester City loan out Nigerian youngster
Super Eagles Onyekuru recalled as Rohr retains most of his World Cup squad for AFCON 2019 qualifier against Seychelles
Super Eagles NFF plan Saudi Arabia friendly in September

Football

Henry Onyekuru Galatasaray forward happy to be back with Super Eagles
Guus Hiddink has a wealth of experience at international and club level, including spells at Real Madrid and Chelsea
Football Ambitious China turn to Hiddink to fulfil Olympic hopes
Mirahmetjan Muzepper is primed to become the first ethnic Uighur to play for China's national team
Football Uighur footballer chases China landmark in troubled times
Jamilu Collins Super Eagles new boy prayed for call-up to national team