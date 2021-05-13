RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali named his club’s Player of the Month in Spanish second division

Nwakali has had a good spell of games since he joined Alcorcon in January.

Kelechi Nwakali has been named his club's Player of the Month in Spain (Instagram/Kelechi Nwakali)
Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali has been named his club’s Player of the Month following his fine form in the Spanish second division.

Nwakali has been impressive for AD Alcorcon in the Spanish Segunda Division, the second tier of football in Spain.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been playing for Alcorcon following his loan move from La Liga side Huesca.

Since his move, he has enjoyed a good spell of games with 15 games so far. He has managed four goals for the struggling side.

@adalcorconsad player of the month award thanks to everyone Thanks to the fans that voted me for this award I appreciate you all,” the midfielder said on his social media.

