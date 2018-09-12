news

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr handed debuts to two new members Jamilu Collins, Kelechi Nwakali in Nigeria's 2-1 win over Liberia .

Collins and Nwakali were not in the 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday, September 11.

With a crucial victory already secured Rohr had the chance to rest key players for the international friendly against Liberia.

Goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo gave the Super Eagles victory over Liberia despite a late goal from their hosts.

Nwakali and Collins were given their first appearance for the Super Eagles first team.

Nwakali who is a product of the Nigerian youth team set up previously played for the Super Eagles team B in a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in a friendly encounter, Collins, however, has never played for any Nigerian national team set up.

Both players were named in the starting line up by Rohr for the Liberia game, Collins was however substituted by Ebube Duru at halftime while Nwakali last further but was eventually replaced by another new boy Samuel Kalu later in the second period.