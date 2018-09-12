Pulse.ng logo
Kelechi Nwakali Jamilu Collins debut In Liberia 1 vs Nigeria 2

Jamilu Collins, Kelechi Nwakali Rohr hands Super Eagles debut to 2 players

In Nigeria's 2-1 win against Liberia, Gernot Rohr gave two new players their first Super Eagles appearance.

  • Published:
Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017 play Gernot Rohr handed two new players their first appearance (AFP/File)

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr handed debuts to two new members Jamilu Collins, Kelechi Nwakali in Nigeria's 2-1 win over Liberia.

Collins and Nwakali were not in the 3-0 win over Seychelles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Saturday, September 11.

Kelechi Nwakali play Kelechi Nwakali was in action as the Super Eagles beat Liberia 2-1 (Twitter/@ModzeroMedia)

With a crucial victory already secured Rohr had the chance to rest key players for the international friendly against Liberia.

Goals from Henry Onyekuru and Simy Nwankwo gave the Super Eagles victory over Liberia despite a late goal from their hosts.

Super Eagles were praised after Lionel Messi inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory in their final group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, on Tuesday, June 26 play The Super Eagles made it two wins from two against Liberia (Alex Livesey Getty Images.)

 

Nwakali and Collins were given their first appearance for the Super Eagles first team.

Nwakali who is a product of the Nigerian youth team set up previously played for the Super Eagles team B in a 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in a friendly encounter, Collins, however, has never played for any Nigerian national team set up.

play Jamilu Collins finally made his debut apperance for the Super Eagles (Fussball)

 

Both players were named in the starting line up by Rohr for the Liberia game, Collins was however substituted by Ebube Duru at halftime while Nwakali last further but was eventually replaced by another new boy Samuel Kalu later in the second period.

Both players will hope to get an invitation for the next AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Libya in October as key players of the Super Eagles are expected to return from injury.

