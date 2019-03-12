Nigerian defender Kelechi John has been nominated for the Best Player award in Portugal.

The 20-year-old who plays for Rio Ave will compete alongside 21 other nominees for the award in the Portuguese Liga Revelacao.

Kelechi has been a consistent performer in defence for Rio Ave in their 2018/2019 campaign.

Kelechi joined Portuguese side Rio Ave in 2016 from Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side Elkanemi Warriors.

The Nigerian defender is not the only player from Rio Ave nominated for the accolade as he is joined by three other teammates Vitó, Diogo Teixeira and Leandro.

Kelechi’s performance in the Liga Revelacao has also earned him several games with the first team.

For his achievements this season, Kelechi has been invited by Nigerian Olympic football coach Imama Amapakabo for the upcoming U-23 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

The winner of the award will be determined by Professional Football Players' Union (SJPF) in Portugal.

The 14 coaches in the league will cast their votes while the votes on the website will account for the other total.

The other 17 nominees not in Kelechi’s team are Aves stars Luquinhas, Rodrigues, Bruno Lawrence and Abdoulaye Diallo, Benfica trio Ilija Vukotic, Diogo Pinto and Umaro Embaló.

Sporting stars Daniel Bragança, Elves Baldé, Bruno Paz and Dimitar Mitrovski.

Others are Tomás Händel and João Bruno of Vitória SC, Tarzan of Belenenses, Tote Gomes of Estoril, André Clovis and Iago Oliveira of Portimonense and Leandro Cardoso of Maritime.

The winner of the award will be announced after the voting exercises closes on Thursday, March 14.