Kelechi Iheanacho's stunner against Crystal Palace voted Leicester City's Goal of the Season

From the fringes in his first three seasons at the club to become one of their most important players, Iheanacho's resurgence has been thrilling.

He has had some memorable performances in his new role in the pocket in front of the midfield and as a partner in attack with Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

He has thrived playing off Vardy, making late runs inside the box to score.

On Monday, April 26, 2021, he scored a stunner against Crystal Palace which has been voted Leicester City's Goal of the Season.

It was an 80th-minute winner for the Foxes.

He made a run into the box again to control a long pass from Jonny Evans, turned to his stronger left side, shifted the ball once and blasted past the Palace goalkeeper.

"It was a great finish, I enjoyed that one," he told Leicester City's in-house TV channel after the game.