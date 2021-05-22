RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kelechi Iheanacho's stunner against Crystal Palace voted Leicester City's Goal of the Season

Iheanacho's beautiful goal has been given an award.

Kelechi Iheanacho's goal has been voted Liecester City's Goal of the Season (Leicester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) Leicester City

One of the stories of the Premier League this season has been that of Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

From the fringes in his first three seasons at the club to become one of their most important players, Iheanacho's resurgence has been thrilling.

He has had some memorable performances in his new role in the pocket in front of the midfield and as a partner in attack with Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

He has thrived playing off Vardy, making late runs inside the box to score.

On Monday, April 26, 2021, he scored a stunner against Crystal Palace which has been voted Leicester City's Goal of the Season.

It was an 80th-minute winner for the Foxes.

He made a run into the box again to control a long pass from Jonny Evans, turned to his stronger left side, shifted the ball once and blasted past the Palace goalkeeper.

Kelechi Iheanacho received the award at the Leicester City's End of Season Awards' ceremony (Twitter/Leicester City)
Kelechi Iheanacho received the award at the Leicester City's End of Season Awards' ceremony (Twitter/Leicester City) Twitter

"It was a great finish, I enjoyed that one," he told Leicester City's in-house TV channel after the game.

The 24-year-old is currently enjoying the best season of his career so far, with 12 league goals and 19 in all competitions.

