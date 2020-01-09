Despite being on the fringes for most of his Leicester City career and this season under Brendan Rodgers, Kelechi Iheanacho has always responded brilliantly anytime he is on the pitch.

It all started with an assist and a winner in a Premier League win over Everton in early December. Since then, Iheanacho has managed three goals as he continues to utilise the few chances he’s getting to play for Leicester City.

Despite his output, he’s still not getting the trust of Rodgers who left him on the bench again for Leicester City’s home game against Aston Villa on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

It was a first-leg tie in the semifinals of the League Cup and with Leicester City’s eye on the prize, Rodgers went with his regular frontline of Ayoze Perez and Jamie Vardy.

Iheanacho saves he night

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) Leicester City

Yet it was Iheanacho again who came on from the bench to save the Foxes.

He was introduced in the 69th minute in place of Perez who has had an underwhelming evening and five minutes later, the Nigerian was on the scoresheet.

He ran into the box to a pass from Vardy and cut to his left foot before finishing past the Aston Villa goalkeeper for an equaliser.

The 23-year-old’s goal saved what would have been an utterly disappointing night for Leicester City who would still feel letdown with a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa after having 23 shots on goal to Villa’s three.

"I think we are good, we got the draw and we should have done better. Second half we did better but not now have to focus on the return leg," Iheanacho told Leicester City website after the game.

"It's two legs now, we have Premier League games to come so we focus on that, after that we go to Villa Park."

"Another goal I'm really happy, I got the chance and I took it. As a striker you need to be focus and composed in front of goal so when the chance comes, you will take it," he also added.

With the goal on Wednesday night, Iheanacho now has three goals in the League Cup for Leicester City and six in all competitions.