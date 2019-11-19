A close friend of Nigerian footballer Kelechi Iheanacho who died in a car crash last month has been buried in Owerri, Imo State.

David Nwachukwu, who is a childhood friend of Iheanacho died after the SUV he was driving ran into a stationary van along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Owerri on Saturday, October 28, 2019.

Nwachukwu who was said to be coming back from a club and riding alone died on the spot.

Nwachukwu was laid to rest on Saturday, November 16 at his family's house at Alaenyi Street a very popular area in Owerri.

He is survived by a young wife and little daughter, parents and other siblings.

Iheanacho and Nwachukwu grew up in the same area and were friends before the latter's death in October.

Kelechi Iheanacho and David Nwachukwu grew up together and remained friends before the latter's death (Facebook/David Nwachukwu) Facebook

Pulse Sports learnt that the late Nwachukwu was one of Iheanacho’s trusted friends and his point man for taking care of stuff in Nigeria.

Nwachukwu's passing was a big blow for the Leicester City forward who paid tribute to his friend with a post on Instagram when he heard the news of his death.