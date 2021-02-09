After scoring his first Premier League goal of the season in a game against Fulham, Kelechi Iheanacho could not continue with that performance in the next game.

Iheanacho had a laboured performance against Wolves on Sunday, February 7, 2021, with the just fit Jamie Vardy on the bench.

In his 67 minutes on the pitch, the Nigerian cut a frustrating figure as he led the Foxes attack. Although he was starved of many services, the 24-year-old was guilty of not being sharp enough on some occasion when he had the ball in the box.

Kelechi Iheanacho laboured in his appearance against Wolves (Leicester City) Instagram

There were a couple of criticisms at the Nigerian striker but fortunately for him, his manager Brendan Rodgers is standing behind him.

“He worked hard, didn’t have too many opportunities but he gave us everything. He’s not used to playing games close together,” Rodgers said after the game.

Iheanacho has not had his chances in the Premier League this season; that’s what happens when you have the awesome Vardy.

He showed what he is capable of in the game against Fulham. Aside from scoring his first Premier League goal of the season, he also started the move for Leicester City’s second of the game.

He turned brilliantly to his left after receiving a pass just around the centre circle and found James Maddison with a pass. Maddison, transitioned well into the Fulham box, beat two players before finding James Justin who finished past the goalkeeper for Leicester City’s second goal of the game.