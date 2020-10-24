Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho is targeting more goals after his impressive showing on the opening night of the 2020/2021 Europa League season.

Iheananacho grabbed two assists and scored a goal as Leicester City got a 3-0 win over Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Iheanacho set up first-half goals for James Maddison and Harvey Barnes before getting on the scoresheet himself in the second half.

“It was a great night. So, 3-0, a clean sheet, we’re happy. It wasn’t a great start for us, the second half was much better,” the 24-year-old told LCFC TV.

“So, we’re happy we started well in the Europa League, hopefully [we’ll] work more in training and we’ll take it from there.

I’m happy with the two assists and a goal. Hopefully [there’s] more to come.

“I think it’s my first time [in the Europa League], so I’m really happy. Hopefully, [I’ll] play more and get more goals, some more assists and help my team.”

Kelechi Iheanacho opened his goal account for this season on Thursday (AFP via Getty Images) Getty Images

With the absence of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, Iheanacho led the line for the Foxes on Thursday night and he said he did that without any pressure.

“To be fair, there’s no pressure on my side,” he said.

“Of course, Jamie is a top striker, everyone knows, and we miss him in the team, but if he’s not there, I’ve got the responsibility, so I just need to be calm and help my team and get the results that we need.”

For his performance on Thursday night, the Nigeria international was nominated for Europa League Player Of The Week alongside hattrick heroes Benfica’s Darwin Nunez and Yusuf Yacizi from Lille.

Villarreal’s Takefusa Kubo was also nominated.