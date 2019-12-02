Forgotten Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho was the hero for Leicester City after his assist and goal helped the Foxes to a 2-1 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Leicester City were losing when Iheanacho came on for Ayoze Perez in the 62nd minute to turn the game on its head.

He first laid an assist for Jamie Vardy to equalise 8th minute before scoring the winner in added time.

The game started with two Nigerian on the pitch. Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi were on from the start for Leicester City and Everton respectively.

It was Iwobi’s Everton who drew the first blood with the Nigerian involved. The Super Eagles midfielder found right-back Djibril Sidibé whose one-time cross found Richarlison who headed past Kasper Schmeichel.

Alex Iwobi started the move that led to Richarlison's goal (Everton FC via Getty Images) Getty Images

Everton did well to contain Leicester City for the most part before the substitution that changed the game.

Iheanacho came on for Perez and six minutes later, Leicester City got an equaliser that was made in Nigeria.

Ndidi received a ball in midfield and drove forward before he picked out Iheanacho who laid the ball across goal for Vardy to finish past Jordan Pickford.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were both involved in Leicester City equaliser (Leicester City FC via Getty Images) Getty Images

In added times, Iheanacho scored again, staying onside to receive a pass from Ricardo Periera, gets past a defender before finishing past Pickford.

The linesman raised his flag for offside to stop Iheanacho’s celebration but VAR overturned the decision to give Iheanacho his first league goal in 15 months and his third in all competitions this season.

“I think I have been waiting for this opportunity and I know one day it’s going to come so I have been working hard every day in training to make sure I keep up to the standard so I’m happy today to be getting the goal and assisting Jamie (Vardy),” the 23-year-old told Sky Sports after the game.

The Nigeria international said he needed to be mentally strong while waiting for VAR to check if his goal would stand.

Vardy also praised the Nigerian for changing the game when he came on in the 62nd minute.

“We brought Kele on, they got three at the back, he came upfront with me and cause their three centrebacks a few more problems,” the England striker said.

“He is absolutely amazing in training so he thoroughly deserves this.”

Iheanacho was given the Man of the Match award.