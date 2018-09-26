Pulse.ng logo
Kelechi Iheanacho scores penalty in Wolves 1 Leicester City 3

Kelechi Iheanacho Leicester City forward scores winning penalty against Wolves

Kelechi Iheanacho was the match winner for Leicester City in their Carabao Cup knockout game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho had another good outing against Wolves (Leicester City)

Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty for Leicester City as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on penalties in a Carabao Cup knockout fixture played on Tuesday, September 25.

Kelechi Iheanacho scores

Following his heroics at the weekend where Iheanacho scored his first Premier League goal of the season against Huddersfield.

Kelechi Iheanacho stats

Iheanacho was dropped to the substitutes bench by Claude Puel for the encounter at the Molineux Stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Danny Ward play Kelechi Iheanacho and Danny Ward were the heroes as Leicester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers to progress to the next round of the Carabao Cup (Leicester City)

 

The Super Eagles forward was introduced for Jamie Vardy in the second half with the scores tied at 0-0 which it eventually ended as both sides were forced to spot-kicks to determine who would progress to the next round.

Second choice goalkeeper Danny Ward was the hero as Leicester City advanced on penalties to the next round.

The shot-stopper saved three spot-kicks as Iheanacho scored the winning penalty for the Foxes.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Iheanacho was the match winner for Leicester City (Leicester City)

 

He took to his official Twitter account to hail the heroics of the goalkeeper and the victory.

He said, "Great support from our fans. On to the next round, Weldon to the hero of the day Danny Ward wish my bro @22Demarai Quick recovery."

Compatriot Wilfred Ndidi did not take part in the encounter and was rested but also took to his official Twitter account to hail the efforts of the team.

He said, "Yess lads.. come on Leicester   great saves Wardy        . @22Demarai."

 

Iheanacho's first goal of the season came in a Carabao Cup game against Fleetwood Town in the previous round and produced the winning penalty against Wolves to see his side progress.

The 21-year-old will hope to regain a starting spot when Leicester City return to action away at Newcastle United in their next Premier League fixtures scheduled for Saturday, September 29.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

