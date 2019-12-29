Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored on his return to action for Leicester City who beat West Ham in London on Saturday, December 28, 2019.

Iheanacho had not played a game since he was taken off in the first half against Norwich on Saturday, December, 14 after he tried to score when he was supposed to give the ball away for fair play.

At the London Stadium on Saturday, the 23-year-old was back in the starting XI as Brenden Rodgers rang the changes to his side.

Iheanacho was involved in everything Leicester City did in attack from the first minute of the game and in the ninth minute got a penalty for his side after he was brought down in the box by West Ham goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański who went on to save Demarai Gray’s kick.

In the 40th minute, Leicester City scored their first goal of the evening. Gray got his head on a cross and to an unmarked Iheanacho who nodded past Fabiański for his third league goal of the season.

Iheanacho now has three goals in four Premier League games for Leicester City as he continues to push for a regular role under Rodgers.

His teammate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi started from the bench but came on in the 70th minute to help Leicester City protect their lead.