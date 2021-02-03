Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho was on the scoresheet for Leicester City in their 2-0 away win at Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Iheanacho opened the scoring for Leicester City in the 17th minute with a close-range header that beat Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. It was James Maddison who bent a delightful ball into the penalty area for Iheanacho to finish off.

It was the first Premier League goal of the season for the 24-year-old. This game was however only the second Premier League start for the Nigeria international.

Iheanacho hasn’t had his chances in the Premier League this season. He was underwhelming in his first league start of the season which came against Crystal Palace in December 2020, and he hasn’t been given another start before this trip to London.

With Jamie Vardy injured and Ayoze Pérez underwhelming, the Nigerian got another start and repaid his manager’s decision with a goal.

In the Europa League where he has gotten more chances, Iheanacho has three goals in six games.

He wasn’t the only Nigerian player in action at the Craven Cottage; fullback Ola Aina played 90 minutes as the right-sided central defender for Fulham in a three-man defence set-up.