Since December 2019, Kelechi Iheanacho has continued to show that he has the qualities to play at the level expected at Leicester City.

It started with a game against Everton when he came on to drag Leicester City from one goal down at home to win 2-1 with an assist and the goal for the winner.

He quickly followed that performance with a couple of goals and assists. In the next game after the win against Everton, his first Premier League start of the season, he created a goal and scored another as Leicester City beat Aston Villa 4-1 away. He also went on to score three goals in three games against Aston Villa, and also goals against West Ham and Brentford.

During Project Restart, he was one of Leicester City’s best players although he has still gotten the full trust of Brendan Rodgers. There’s however a caveat to that; the Northern Irish manager does have Jamie Vardy as his first choice No. 9, a marksman who has even gotten better as he ages.

But whenever Iheanacho has been called on, he has delivered. He had two assists and a goal in their Europa League win over FC Zorya Luhansk side on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He hasn’t started any game since then until the Europa League game against Braga on Thursday, November 5.

Two goals and an assist

Kelechi Iheanacho played really well against Braga on Thursday (Getty Images) Getty Images

The Nigerian showed how good he is again with two goals and an assist as Leicester City thrashed the Portuguese side 4-0 at the King Power Stadium.

His first goal came in the 20th minute after a one-two with James Maddison, he drove into the box, dribbled past the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Just after the restart, he doubled his tally with a shot outside of the area that deflected past the Braga goalkeeper.

His assist came in the 67th minute when he squared played Dennis Praet who finished at the back post to make it 3-0 for the Foxes. Maddison scored later to make it 4-0.

It was a fine performance from Iheanacho who led the line well for Rodgers’ men. He was really good and caused a lot of problems for the Braga defence with his touches and movement in the box.