Starting only his second game of the season, Iheanacho was heavily involved in most of Leicester City’s attack early in the game.

He flashed a shot wide from a tight angle in the fourth minute before he scored with an easy tap in off a fine pass inside the box from Youri Tielemans in the seventh minute.

It was Iheanacho’s second goal of the season and his first was also in the Carabao Cup as he is still without an appearance in the Premier League this season.

It was his sloppy pass in midfield that led to Burton’s goal in the second half although Leicester City did score late in the game to seal their win.

Iheanacho’s compatriot and teammate Wilfred Ndidi made a late appearance in the game as Leicester City looked to close the game.

Iwobi impresses

In other Tuesday Carabao Tuesday games, Alex Iwobi helped Everton to a 2-0 win over Watford to progress to the quarterfinals.

Iwobi played from in the No. 10 role from where he got Everton going in attack with quick passes. He got two chances in the game, the first forcing a save from the Watford goalkeeper and hitting the crossbar with another effort.

He started the move that led to Everton’s first goal, winning the ball in the box and sending a cross in the box.