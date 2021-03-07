Leicester City in the second season running, have been dealing with a series of injuries which threaten to derail their progress in a crucial stage of the season.

The injury carnage has seen the Foxes play without key figures like James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, Dennis Praet, Harvey Barnes and James Justin.

This is particularly worrying for Brendan Rodgers, who fears another collapse like the one they suffered last when they failed to grab a top-four finish despite spending most of the season in those positions on the Premier League table.

Players like Kelechi Iheanacho will ease such worries if he continues to come up with goals the way he has Leicester City's last two games.

Following his super goal against Burnley in midweek, the Nigerian scored another good one as Leicester City came from a goal down to win 2-1 away at Brighton.

The Foxes were down already to a ninth-minute goal by Adam Lallana. But in the 62nd minute, Iheanacho came up with an equaliser.

He showed subtle movement just outside the box and made a run inside, where he received a through pass from Youri Tielemans.

He made a touch before finishing past the goalkeeper.

“I’m happy! I’m happy with the goal. I was composed and I just dipped it over the ‘keeper, so we’re happy," he told Leicester City media team after the game.

That was his third goal of the season and his second in consecutive games to underline is importance in Rodgers' plans.

“He’s been absolutely outstanding in this last period for us, and he was very cool and very calm. It was a wonderful finish," the manager said of Iheanacho.

Iheanacho had a good game. In the first half, he made some good moves that caused problems for the Brighton defence.

He made a fine long pass into Jamie Vardy that led to a chance in the first half.

The Nigerian still needs to do more in his overall game. He doesn't seem to run much and be involved in a game-a significant weakness.

But he is unstoppable once he gets comfortable in front of the goal. A fantastic finisher; he usually scores from such positions than not.

He was given Man of the Match award.