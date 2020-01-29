Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho was on the scoresheet again on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, to continue the volte-face of his Leicester City career.

Iheanacho was on from the start as Leicester City travelled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in the second-leg tie in the semifinals of the League Cup.

Leicester City were the better side from the blast of the whistle but failed to score. They paid for missed chances in the 12th minute when Matt Targett fired past Kasper Schmeichel.

It was Iheanacho who gave Leicester City a lifeline with a goal in the 72nd minute after he latched onto a cross from Harvey Barnes in the far post to make it 1-1.

Leicester City had their chances to get a winner but it was Villa who got it in added time through Trezeguet who got on a fantastic cross from Ahmed El-Mohamady to break Leicester City’s hearts.

For Iheanacho, it was his fourth goal in four League Cup games. The Nigerian has eight goals in all competitions.

Another Nigerian player Wilfred Ndidi was on from start to finish on Tuesday night in his second appearance since he returned from a knee injury.

He sank to his knees in frustration just after Villa's late-minute winner.