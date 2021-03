Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals as Leicester City dumped Manchester United out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Iheanacho opened the scoring in the 24th minute, capitalising on a bad back pass by Fred to round up Manchester United goalkeeper and finish into an empty net.

His second sealed the game for Manchester United in the 78th minute, and it came with a header at the back post from a freekick.

Details shortly...