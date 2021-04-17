Kelechi Iheanacho says the memory of his late mum keeps him going

Iheanacho’s mum, Mercy died in 2012 when he was 16 and while he was away on national team duties.

Losing his mother was painful for a young Iheanacho, and remembering her every day has kept him going.

"I think about her every day,” Iheanacho told Daily Mail.

“There is not a day I don’t remember her. I know she is in a good place now. It helps me to keep working hard every day and to keep going.

“My worst fear was to lose her. So there is nothing that could scare me any more in this life. So I just keep being who I am and I know she is behind me.”

FA Cup

Iheanacho was on media duties ahead of Leicester City’s FA Cup semi final clash against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The forward is in fine form for the Foxes and is looking to continue his impressive streak in the FA Cup.

The Nigeria international is already part of FA Cup tales; in the 2017 semi-final became the first player to enter as a fourth substitute; in 2018 his goal in the third round against Fleetwood was the first awarded after a VAR review; and his brace in the quarter-final victory over Manchester United took his tally in the competition to 11 from 18 matches, making him the highest-scoring African in the competition’s history.

Getty Images

“That means a lot,” he told The Guardian.

“I’m really happy to have achieved that ahead of legends like Didier Drogba and others.”