RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kelechi Iheanacho says the memory of his late mum keeps him going

Authors:

Steve Dede

Iheanacho lost his mother at the age of 16 and he remembers her everyday.

Kelechi Iheanacho says he remembers his late mum everyday (Plumb Images/Leicester City/Getty Image)

Instagram

Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has revealed that the memory of his late mother keeps him going.

Recommended articles

Iheanacho’s mum, Mercy died in 2012 when he was 16 and while he was away on national team duties.

Losing his mother was painful for a young Iheanacho, and remembering her every day has kept him going.

"I think about her every day,” Iheanacho told Daily Mail.

There is not a day I don’t remember her. I know she is in a good place now. It helps me to keep working hard every day and to keep going.

“My worst fear was to lose her. So there is nothing that could scare me any more in this life. So I just keep being who I am and I know she is behind me.”

Iheanacho was on media duties ahead of Leicester City’s FA Cup semi final clash against Southampton at Wembley Stadium.

The forward is in fine form for the Foxes and is looking to continue his impressive streak in the FA Cup.

The Nigeria international is already part of FA Cup tales; in the 2017 semi-final became the first player to enter as a fourth substitute; in 2018 his goal in the third round against Fleetwood was the first awarded after a VAR review; and his brace in the quarter-final victory over Manchester United took his tally in the competition to 11 from 18 matches, making him the highest-scoring African in the competition’s history.

Kelechi Iheanacho is the highest-scoring African in the FA Cup (Getty Images)
Kelechi Iheanacho is the highest-scoring African in the FA Cup (Getty Images) Getty Images

“That means a lot,” he told The Guardian.

I’m really happy to have achieved that ahead of legends like Didier Drogba and others.

Iheanacho has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season and is on course to have the best individual season of his career so far.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive