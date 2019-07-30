Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho says his confidence is back after scoring three goals in two preseason games for Leicester City.

Iheanacho’s stock has gone down drastically in recent seasons after failing to impress at Leicester City.

Last season, the 22-year-old only managed nine Premier League starts and scored just twice in 35 appearances.

Leicester City

He got his first goal in 10 months in Leicester City’s 3-0 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday, July 23 and on Saturday, July 22, he netted two goals as the Foxes got a 2-2 draw with Rotherham in another pre-season game.

With three goals in three games, the Nigeria international believes he has gotten back his confidence.

“I am delighted, I am happy getting two goals and hopefully I can take that into the season,” Iheanacho told Leicester City’s website.

“I think it’s important for my confidence. It has been a long time coming, but I am happy again. I think I can take it fully into the season.”

Iheanacho will be hoping that he gets another chance at Leicester City although it will be hard to get games especially with the signing of Ayoze Perez from Newcastle United.

Leicester City

ALSO READ: How Nigerians reacted to Iheanacho's absence in Super Eagles AFCON 2019 squad

From a hot prospect at Manchester City, Iheanacho has declined rapidly at Leicester City.

It got even worse for the forward who was dropped from the Super Eagles squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).