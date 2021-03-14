Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored his first Premier League hattrick for Leicester City in their 5-0 demolition of Sheffield United on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

Due to a slew of injuries in Brendan Rodgers’ squad, Iheanacho has started the Foxes last four Premier League games and has rewarded his manager with goals in three of them.

Against Sheffield on Sunday, the Nigerian striker was on fire, scoring three to continue Leicester City’s thriving top-four push.

He put Leicester City in the lead in the 39th minute, finishing up a pass from Jamie Vardy after a fine run in the box.

His second came in the 69th minute off another pass from Vardy. He finished with his right foot this time to put Leicester City in a 3-0 lead.

Kelechi Iheanacho how has six goals in just eiht starts for Leicester City (Twitter/Leicester City) Twitter

He completed his hattrick with a left-footed rocket from outside the box in the 78th minute. His compatriot and teammate Wilfred Ndidi got an assist for the goal.

With this hattrick, the 24-year-old now has six goals in just eight starts for Leicester City.

He becomes the fifth Nigerian player after Efan Ekoku, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, Kanu Nwankwo and Osaze Odemwingie.