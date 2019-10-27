Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho is mourning the death of his close friend David Nwachukwu who lost his life in a ghastly road crash in Owerri, Imo State on Saturday, October 28.

Nwachukwu who is a childhood friend of Iheanacho died after the SUV he was driving ran into a stationary van along Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Owerri.

Pulse Sports learnt that Nwachukwu who was riding alone died on the spot.

Iheanacho put up a photo of a lit candle with crying emojis on Instagram in tribute to his friend.

The Leicester City forward and Nwachukwu grew up in this area and has been friends with him ever since.

Pulse Sports learnt that the late Nwachukwu was one of Iheanacho’s trusted friends and his point man for taking care of stuff in Nigeria for the England-based Premier League player.