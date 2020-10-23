Last season was a defining one for Kelechi Iheanacho.

After two underwhelming seasons at the King Power Stadium, Iheanacho mid-way into his third season broke into a form and showed that he at least, he had the abilities to perform at that level.

He hasn’t had so many chances to show himself this season but the Nigerian delivered a complete performance for Leicester City in their opening Europa League game of the season against Ukrainian side FC Zorya Luhansk side on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Although he was leading the line, Iheanacho for most parts of the game played in a withdrawn role with pockets of passes to the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes.

It was how the two first-half goals came for Leicester City. Iheanacho first started the move, driving through the middle before sliding a pass to Barnes who curled a brilliant effort that hit the post. The ball ricocheted into the path of Iheanacho who had gotten into the penalty box. He did well to keep the ball during a goal-mouth scramble and slipped the ball to Maddison who scored.

Kelechi Iheanacho assisted James Maddison for Leicester City's second goal, He also got the assit for the first goal before rounding up scoring himself (Reuters) Reuters

At the stroke of halftime, Iheanacho had another assist, this time drawing two defenders to himself before slipping the ball to Barnes with a backheel. Clean on goal, Barnes who still had much to do dunks the ball coolly over the goalkeeper for Leicester City’s second.

Iheanacho got a deserved goal in the 67th minute after he incepted a back pass, held up a defender as he turned to his right foot with which he finished off into the bottom corner.