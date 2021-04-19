Kelechi Iheanacho gets his moment as his goal sends Leicester City to the FA Cup final

Kelechi Iheanacho has been through a lot, from the wunderkid at Manchester City to being not wanted by Pep Guardiola.

He was sold to Leicester City, where much was expected from him, but he had to wait for more than two years to start convincing.

He has been doing that for a while, but in the last two months, the Nigeria international has been Leicester City’s best player.

On Sunday, April 18, 2021, he delivered once again in a big moment, scoring the only goal as Leicester City beat Southampton 1-0 to book a place in the final of the FA Cup for the first time since 1969.

Getty Images

He had a shaky start at Wembley, fluffing his first touch and struggling to exert himself in the game.

He got better in the second half and started getting in the pockets in front of the midfield and behind Jamie Vardy.

Early in that half, he got his goal. It came from a burst from Vardy who made his way into the corner of the 18-yard-box before finding Iheanacho with a pass.

The Nigerian’s first effort was going wide, but fortunately, it hit a Southampton player and go to him, and on his second try, he scored.

From that moment, he got better and troubled the Southampton defence with his movement and passes.

He found James Maddison after making a good run from outside the penalty area, but the English man could not keep his left foot-shot on target.

Later, he made another run inside the penalty area, protecting the ball well, but his effort hit a defender.

Iheanacho’s 55th-minute goal was enough for Leicester City to progress to the final, making the 24-year-old the man of the moment.

His love affair with the FA Cup continues; he now has 13 goals in the competition and is also the highest-scoring African player in the competition.

“The FA Cup loves me and I love the FA Cup,” Iheanacho is quoted to say by Daily Mail after Sunday’s game.

“I was in the right place at the right time. I’ve been unlucky in the past few years but it’s working out well now and I need to go to the next level.”

He let out a massive yell at full time and screamed, ‘come on!’.

Earlier in the day, Leicester CIty had used Iheanacho in their promotional material for the game.

“Seniorman FA Cup semi-final,” they wrote on the material, using the forward’s new nickname with a photo of him in Spiderman’s suit.