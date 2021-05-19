Kelechi Iheanacho enters Premier League record book with a goal against Chelsea

Since February, Ihenanacho has made the news with his impressive goalscoring streak, which has seen him score more than every player in the English top-flight since March 2021.

On Tuesday, May 18, he made another headlining act with a goal.

It came against Chelsea in a Premier League game in which the Foxes lost 2-1 to put themselves in a precarious situation in the race to finish top-four.

Leicester City were already 2-0 down when substitute Iheanacho score to bring the Foxes back in the game.

The goal was created by his fellow Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi, who used his elite ball-winning ability to dispossess Mateo Kovacic of the ball before feeding Iheneacho in the box.

The in-form striker’s one-time effort went past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for a goal.

With that goal, the 24-year-old has entered the Premier League record book as the first player to score in every day of the week in the same season.

It’s a testament to the kind of form the Nigerian has been in since February.

It was shocking to see him on the bench from the start, and his goal is a confirmation that Brendan Rodgers maybe made an error with that decision.

Leicester City never looked like scoring until Iheanacho came on. He had a shot from the edge of the penalty box, which narrowly went wide.

That was before his goal, which brought back Leicester City in the game.

Ndidi played his part in midfield, where he had to work tirelessly to thwart a host of Chelsea’s attacking play.

He, however, was partly at fault for Chelsea’s first goal, narrowly missing the ball before it got to Antonio Rüdiger, who scored.