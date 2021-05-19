RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Kelechi Iheanacho enters Premier League record book with a goal against Chelsea

Authors:

Steve Dede

Wilfred Ndidi assist, Kelechi Iheanacho's goal against Chelsea.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored Liecester City's only goal in their 2-1 loss away to Chelsea (Getty Images)
Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images) Getty Images

Kelechi Iheanacho’s resurgence has been a reoccurring story for most of the second half of the Premier League season.

Recommended articles

Since February, Ihenanacho has made the news with his impressive goalscoring streak, which has seen him score more than every player in the English top-flight since March 2021.

On Tuesday, May 18, he made another headlining act with a goal.

It came against Chelsea in a Premier League game in which the Foxes lost 2-1 to put themselves in a precarious situation in the race to finish top-four.

Leicester City were already 2-0 down when substitute Iheanacho score to bring the Foxes back in the game.

The goal was created by his fellow Nigerian Wilfred Ndidi, who used his elite ball-winning ability to dispossess Mateo Kovacic of the ball before feeding Iheneacho in the box.

The in-form striker’s one-time effort went past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for a goal.

With that goal, the 24-year-old has entered the Premier League record book as the first player to score in every day of the week in the same season.

It’s a testament to the kind of form the Nigerian has been in since February.

It was shocking to see him on the bench from the start, and his goal is a confirmation that Brendan Rodgers maybe made an error with that decision.

Leicester City never looked like scoring until Iheanacho came on. He had a shot from the edge of the penalty box, which narrowly went wide.

That was before his goal, which brought back Leicester City in the game.

Ndidi played his part in midfield, where he had to work tirelessly to thwart a host of Chelsea’s attacking play.

Wilfred Ndidi could not clear the ball during the set-piece situation Chelsea scored from (PA)
Wilfred Ndidi could not clear the ball during the set-piece situation Chelsea scored from (PA) PA

He, however, was partly at fault for Chelsea’s first goal, narrowly missing the ball before it got to Antonio Rüdiger, who scored.

He made up with his assist for Iheanacho’s goal, but it wasn’t enough for Leicester City to get anything from that game.

Authors:

Steve Dede Steve Dede

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Comedian Princess says she'll win someday as Baba Ijesha is granted bail

Michael Blackson's girlfriend breaks up with him and announces reason online

Adamawa First Class traditional ruler Murum Mbula of Mbula Kingdom is dead