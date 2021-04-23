Nigerian Footballers Abroad: Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen on target in midweek league games

There were also a host of other Nigerian players involved in midweek games.

England

Iheanacho is on fire right now; just after he scored to send Leicester to the final of the FA Cup on Sunday, April 18, 2021, the Nigeria international was on the scoresheet as Leicester City beat West Brom 3-0 to continue their push for a top-four finish.

His goal came in a similar manner as the one he scored in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday.

Jamie Vardy made a run to the byline and picked out Iheanacho who steadied himself with two touches before finishing past the West Brom goalkeeper in the 36th minute.

It was his ninth goal in the Premier League so far this season and his eighth in 11 games. Since early March, no player in England has scored more goals in all competitions.

In that game, his teammate and compatriot Wilfred Ndidi played the full 90 minutes of the game.

For West Brom, Semi Ajayi was a half time substitute, but Leicester City already did the damage at that time.

In Italy

Osimen came on to score a late goal for Napoli, who thrashed Lazio 5-2 in a Serie A game to stay close to Juventus and Atalanta in the race for Champions League places.